Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.