Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CEMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 941,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,919. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

