Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $43,737,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $21,592,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

