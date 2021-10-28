Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.22). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 449,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 107,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,096. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

