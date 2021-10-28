Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.73. ResMed has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $301.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

