Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $0.86. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SC remained flat at $$41.71 on Wednesday. 417,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,759. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.