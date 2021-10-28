Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $11.19 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $40.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,622. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $221.73 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

