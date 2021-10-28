Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $27.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.40 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

