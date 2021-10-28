Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.