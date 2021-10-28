Zacks: Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $258,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.74.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.