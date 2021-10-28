Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $1.59 EPS

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.41. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 591.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 89,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,703. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in The Mosaic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 8.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,184,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

