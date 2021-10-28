Zacks: Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.69 Million

Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $805.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.45 million and the highest is $808.93 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $805.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,168. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

