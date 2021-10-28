Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. 11,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,354. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Avient by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 172.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avient by 415.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

