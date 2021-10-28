Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $291.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.40 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cognex by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 406,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

