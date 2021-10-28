Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 6,673.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,798,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.68. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.