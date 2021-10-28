Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Jabil posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of JBL opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,191 shares of company stock worth $7,263,564 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.