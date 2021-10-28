Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $692.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 51.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

