Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.12 Million

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce $69.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.37 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $274.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $275.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.83 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $306.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,319. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

