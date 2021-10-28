Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $200,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

