Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 423,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

