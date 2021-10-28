Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 409,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.32. 9,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

