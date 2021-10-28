Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

VERO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 107,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $100.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.35. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 47.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

