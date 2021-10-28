Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.46. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $13.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $17.71 on Friday, hitting $176.15. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. World Acceptance has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.