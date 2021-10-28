Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Sell

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KREF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

