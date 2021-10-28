Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads across almost 70,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Also, its Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project is viewed as a game-changer. The project is offering additional transportation capacity of natural gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast. However, lower contributions from the KinderHawk, and Eagle Ford gathering and processing properties have been hurting the company’s bottom-line. A decline in CO2 sales and crude volumes is also affecting the company’s business. A significant drop in project backlog is hurting the leading midstream energy company’s bottom-line.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 788.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 211,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

