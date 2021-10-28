Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

