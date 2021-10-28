Zap (ZAP) Hits One Day Volume of $147,271.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Zap has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $147,271.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

