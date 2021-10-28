ZCore Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $115,459.65 and approximately $373.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,214,396 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

