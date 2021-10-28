ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,096.07 and approximately $35.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars.

