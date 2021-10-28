Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZUO. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.