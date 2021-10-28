Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 1,357,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,996. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

