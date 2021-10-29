-$0.05 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,874. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $766.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

