$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBT. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after buying an additional 244,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 252.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $64,593,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $59,793,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

