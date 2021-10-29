$0.16 EPS Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

