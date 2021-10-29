-$0.17 EPS Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $3,670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

WEBR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 508,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Weber has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.