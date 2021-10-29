-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

