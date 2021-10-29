$0.29 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 2,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,947. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.