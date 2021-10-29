-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.25). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

ATRC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

