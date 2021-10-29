$0.38 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTMI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,629,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

