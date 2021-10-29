-$0.40 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 4,141,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,534. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

