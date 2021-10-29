$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. KBR reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 12.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,185. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.