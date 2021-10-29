$0.54 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 17.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the period.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 51,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,185. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

