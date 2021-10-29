$0.79 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.