0x Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.66 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. 0x has a total market cap of $866.00 million and approximately $81.66 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00232528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

