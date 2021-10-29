$1.13 EPS Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

