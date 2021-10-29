$1.13 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.09. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

