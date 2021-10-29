10,064 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

