1,037,825 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

NYSE:IS opened at $11.58 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.