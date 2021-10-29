10,444 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

