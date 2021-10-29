10,551 Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

